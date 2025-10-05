Terengganu thanks Putrajaya for safe return of Global Sumud Flotilla activists

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu government has expressed appreciation to the federal administration for successfully securing the return of 23 Malaysians who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said Putrajaya played an important role in ensuring the safety and safe return of all activists, including five participants from Terengganu.

“Of course, we would like to thank the Federal Government for its efforts, and we pray for the safe return of all those involved, who are expected to arrive home on Monday or Tuesday,“ he told reporters after officiating the Terengganu Job Search Centre and the Terengganu State 2025 Employment and Entrepreneurship Well-being Carnival.

Ahmad Samsuri confirmed the state government has maintained contact with the Terengganu activists through various channels.

He added that all participants are in good health and condition.

The Terengganu activists involved include Norfarahin Romli, better known as Farah Lee; Muhammad Rusydi Ramli; Razali Awang; Muhammad Abdullah, also known as Ustaz Mad Kecil; and Muhammad Asmawi Mokhtar.

All 23 Malaysian delegates are currently in Istanbul, Türkiye after being released from Israeli military detention.

According to Sumud Nusantara Coordination Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, they are scheduled to return home on Monday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involved more than 500 activists from 45 countries sailing toward Gaza in solidarity and to break the Israeli blockade while delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. – Bernama