Thai and Cambodian leaders meet in Putrajaya for ceasefire talks

PUTRAJAYA: Leaders from Thailand and Cambodia are set to meet today at 3pm in Putrajaya for urgent talks to de-escalate border clashes that have claimed more than 20 lives.

The conflict, which intensified on July 25 near Cambodia’s northern border, has displaced thousands on both sides.

Cambodian authorities report five soldiers and eight civilians killed, while Thailand has suffered significant military casualties.

The unrest follows a fatal skirmish on May 28 near the disputed Preah Vihear zone, where a Cambodian soldier was reportedly shot.

The 817-kilometre undemarcated border remains a persistent flashpoint.

Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap confirmed participation in the Malaysia-hosted talks, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

“The meeting will review peace proposals from both sides,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, expected to chair the discussions, revealed that global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese representatives, have urged restraint.

“The priority is restoring stability through dialogue,“ Anwar stated after preliminary talks with both nations. - Bernama