Johor MB visits Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship

SINGAPORE: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi will undertake a three-day official visit to Singapore starting Wednesday, at the invitation of Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said Onn Hafiz will also be visiting under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF).

Onn Hafiz is the 82nd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the ninth from Malaysia.

“LKYEF, established since 1991, invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen based on their track record and potential to contribute to the development of their nations and the strengthening of bilateral relations with Singapore,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, Onn Hafiz is scheduled to call on Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

He will also meet with Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, and LKYEF Chairman Lee Tzu Yang.

“He will receive briefings and make site visits related to urban development and hawker management,” the statement said. - Bernama