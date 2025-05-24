Thai Foreign Minister arrives for ASEAN Summit

SEPANG: Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is among the Southeast Asian ministers who arrived in Malaysia this evening for the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, which began today.

The aircraft carrying him and his Laotian counterpart, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at approximately 8.30 pm.

Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono are among the diplomats scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

The ASEAN Summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27, alongside the second ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will bring together leaders from ASEAN member states to discuss regional issues and chart the future direction of ASEAN cooperation.

It was reported that Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

With the theme Inclusivity and Sustainability, the summit marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.