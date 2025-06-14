BAGAN DATUK: Do not use the Malay unity agenda as a political gimmick, especially after experiencing election failure, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Umno did not intend to dispute any party that wanted to establish a secretariat to unify Malay parties, but the motive for its struggle must be clear and not just for political purposes.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the establishment of Umno on May 11, 1946 also succeeded in bringing together Malay non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at that time and the principle of Malay unification as a whole is still the party’s guiding principle.

“I would like to wish the chairman of the Malay Secretariat all the best and I pray that he will succeed in uniting Malay parties and Malay NGOs for the benefit of the Malays.

“Let us unite in what is important in terms of thought, mindset and conscience, not for any other purpose when the organising party is trying to unite the Malays after not having a winner in the last election, apart from all losing deposits,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Bagan Datuk Umno Division Delegates Meeting for 2025 here today.

On June 4, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that a movement called the Malay Secretariat was formed to unite all parties fighting for the Malays under one big umbrella.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said in his speech that Umno would not accept any form of secretariat that supposedly aims to unite the Malays on a political basis.

Meanwhile, he said that every member, especially Umno leaders need to strengthen the party again, besides realising that the struggle they have been through is full of tests.

He said that all the events that have happened before must also be used as a lesson to ensure that Umno regains its place in the hearts of the people in the 16th general election (GE16).

“There is no struggle without tests. Someone who succeeds in becoming a leader will definitely be tested, if someone rises without tests, they will definitely go down. We must also change and build new strength to ensure that we return to dominating GE16,“ he said.