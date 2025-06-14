KOTA TINGGI: Pengerang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has urged the Johor state government to consider granting district status to her constituency, citing its rapid economic growth and strategic importance.

She said the recognition would enable the area to receive better access to public facilities and government services, in line with its development as a key economic hub — particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Currently part of the Kota Tinggi district, Pengerang falls under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and has attracted multi-billion ringgit investments. These include the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC) by Petronas and the Desaru Coast integrated resort managed by a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

“We are fortunate to have these developments. Now, we await the possibility that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim may consider elevating Pengerang to district status.

“If that happens, I believe it will pave the way for more infrastructure projects such as new government offices, a hospital, district police headquarters and other essential facilities,” she said.

Azalina, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said this during the Felda Fit 2.0 and Bakti MADANI Pengerang event at Felda Air Tawar 1 today.

Johor currently comprises 10 districts: Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Kulai, Segamat, Muar and Tangkak.

The PIPC, also known as the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, includes an oil refinery, petrochemical facilities, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and a regasification plant.