Thai health product courier nabbed in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: A Thai woman acting as a courier was arrested on suspicion of smuggling various types of health products estimated to be worth RM7,360 in an operation yesterday.

General Operations Force Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said the 25-year-old woman, who was driving a Honda City in a suspicious manner, was stopped at a roadblock in Lalang Pepuyu, Rantau Panjang.

He said upon inspection, various types of health products were found in her car, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“Based on the suspect’s interrogation, the health products were illegally brought into Malaysia for local distribution.

“The suspect and the seized items were taken to the Rantau Panjang Police Station for further action and investigation under Section 4(1) of the Food Act 1983,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan said police also detained a 27-year-old local male motorcyclist on suspicion of drug abuse at the same roadblock at 3.40 pm yesterday.

“Upon inspection, a small bottle containing four yaba pills, estimated to be worth RM40, was found in the pocket of his trousers.

“The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and the case is being investigated under Sections 15(1) and 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.