Thai PM supports Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship

PUTRAJAYA: Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra today expressed her support for Malaysia’s role as ASEAN chair in 2025.

Paetongtarn also expressed hope that Malaysia and Thailand can work together for the good of both countries and ASEAN as a whole.

“I’m committed to maintaining the dynamics of our relationship and our efforts towards common peace and prosperity,“ she said during a joint press conference today, following her two-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both countries share a similar position on the inclusion of Timor-Leste in ASEAN, with both committing to support its accession as a full member.

“I thank PM Paetongtarn for her unwavering support for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship,“ Anwar said.