Thai police murder suspects may not be in M’sia – IGP

PETALING JAYA: Police believe that two individuals suspected to have fatally shot a senior Thai police officer and his son are not likely to be in Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said no requests regarding the case had been received from any parties, including the Thai police.

“We are acting based on media reports as we do not want criminals from there (Thailand) to enter here. There is a possibility that both suspects are not in this country,“ he said when met at the Op Selamat 23 Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Commenting further, Razarudin said police had tightened security at border checkpoints and illegal routes near Sungai Golok, Kelantan.

He said the commitment also aimed to curb the smuggling of controlled goods in and out of the country.

“This includes illegal bases or hidden routes used for smuggling. So far, seizures worth around RM400,000 have been made along Sungai Golok in the past two months by the General Operations Force (PGA), Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB), and Federal Reserve Unit (PSP),“ he said.

On Jan 24, media reports stated that police were on alert following suspicions that the two suspects in the murder of a senior Thai police officer might have fled to Malaysia.

Razarudin was reported as saying that both individuals could be hiding in forest areas along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

The suspects, Abdullah Samok, 30, and Abdullah Bulat, 40, from the Chanae and Rueso districts in Thailand, are reportedly wanted for 14 arrest warrants related to various security offences.

In the incident, the victims, Lt Col Suwit Chuaythewarit, 56, and his son, Senior Sgt Maj Dome Chuaythewarit, 35, were killed in an ambush in Narathiwat, Thailand.