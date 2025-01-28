PETALING JAYA: A senior policeman in Thailand was arrested by the country’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Monday (Jan 27) for allegedly extorting a Malaysian suspect.

The Malaysian suspect was caught possessing a firearm without a permit on Sunday (Jan 26), with bail set at 75,000 baht (RM9,717).

The suspect’s wife, also a Malaysian national, paid the full bail amount but the senior officer reportedly asked to pay an additional 5,000 baht (RM647), saying it was a “facilitation fee”, as quoted from Thai news portal, The Nation.

Following the Malaysian’s release, the policeman contacted him to demand another 20,000 baht, (RM2,591) – claiming the payment was a case processing fee.

The policeman’s arrest comes after a joint operation by the country’s CIB in cooperation with the nation’s anti-corruption agency.

The police officer was charged under Section 157 of the Criminal Code for for wrongfully exercising or not exercising an official’s duties to the injury of another person, which allots a a 10-year prison sentence or a 20,000 baht fine or both.