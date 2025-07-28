Thailand and Cambodia agree to immediate ceasefire amid border tensions

PUTRAJAYA: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to ease tensions along their disputed border, following a high-level meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The agreement was reached during a special session at the Seri Perdana Complex, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The ceasefire takes effect from midnight on July 28, marking a crucial step toward de-escalation. “Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Prime Minister Phumtham have expressed their positions and willingness for an immediate ceasefire and return to normalcy,“ Anwar said during a joint press conference.

Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, will coordinate an observer team to monitor compliance. “Malaysia stands ready to verify and ensure its implementation,“ Anwar added. The foreign and defence ministers of both nations will work with Malaysia to establish a detailed mechanism for ceasefire enforcement and reporting.

An informal meeting between regional military commanders is scheduled for July 29, followed by a General Border Committee (GBC) session in Cambodia on August 4. The talks also saw participation from US Ambassador Edgard Kagan and Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, reflecting international support for the peace process.

US President Donald J. Trump reportedly engaged with leaders from both countries, advocating for a peaceful resolution. China, meanwhile, maintained close communication with all parties to encourage dialogue.

The border dispute, spanning an 817-kilometre undemarcated stretch, has seen repeated clashes, including a fatal skirmish in May and renewed hostilities in late July. The ceasefire aims to prevent further escalation and foster long-term stability. - Bernama