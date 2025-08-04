Thailand and Cambodia commit to peace in border conflict resolution

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving border conflicts during a secretariat-level discussion at Wisma Perwira, Malaysian Armed Forces, ahead of the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar stated that the talks, led by Cambodia, will finalise the terms of reference for the ASEAN Defence Attaché Monitoring Team (AMT).

This team will oversee compliance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 28.

“They are now finalising the AMT’s deployment conditions. If successful, we expect a positive outcome by Thursday,“ Mohd Nizam told reporters after meeting with representatives from both nations.

Fifty-four officials from Thailand and Cambodia are participating in the discussions. Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit will attend the GBC meeting this Thursday.

Malaysia is not directly involved in the three-day talks but is facilitating discussions. “The meeting was initially set for Phnom Penh, but Thailand requested Malaysia as the host.

Our role is to guide discussions and ensure key objectives are met before Thursday,“ Mohd Nizam explained.

Malaysia, the US, and China will observe the GBC meeting, followed by an informal dialogue involving defence and foreign ministers from Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

Key peace measures include maintaining a ceasefire, halting troop movements, providing medical aid, avoiding indirect attacks, and preventing conflicting public statements.

The ceasefire took effect on July 28 after a special meeting in Malaysia eased tensions between the two nations.

The dispute stems from an 817-kilometre unmarked border, with recent clashes near Preah Vihear resulting in a Cambodian soldier’s death on May 28. - Bernama