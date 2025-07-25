Thailand, Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire - PM Anwar

JITRA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a ceasefire and to withdraw their troops from the border.

Anwar said both countries had agreed but requested some time, as their troops were already stationed at the border and needed time to pull back.

“Yesterday, I had a phone conversation with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, because of Malaysia’s position and their respect for us.

“I’m grateful because when I spoke with them, both responded respectfully. Why? Because Malaysia is a peaceful and stable country,” he said when addressing the 2025 Anti-Drug Day Celebration here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Prime Minister welcomed the positive signals and willingness shown by Bangkok and Phnom Penh in considering the implementation of a ceasefire to prevent further conflict.

Anwar was reported to have contacted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday evening to convey Malaysia’s concern over the escalating tensions.

Earlier, media reports stated that Thai and Cambodian troops clashed on Thursday in the disputed border area, with both sides blaming each other for initiating the latest confrontation.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations have been escalating since May 28, following a deadly incident in the Preah Vihear area that claimed the life of a Cambodian soldier.

The two countries have been at odds for decades over their still-undemarcated 817-kilometre border, and the dispute continues to strain diplomatic relations. - Bernama