Thailand-Cambodia peace talks begin in Putrajaya amid border tensions

PUTRAJAYA: The special meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and halting hostilities along the disputed border, began in Putrajaya on Monday.

The talks, facilitated by Malaysia and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the current ASEAN Chair, seek to reduce tensions and restore stability in the conflict-affected border regions.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Malaysian prime minister, at about 2.51 pm, followed shortly by Cambodian leader Hun Manet. Both leaders were welcomed by Anwar.

Also present at the meeting were US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, with the US as co-organiser and China as an observer.

Last Friday, Anwar had called Phumtham and Manet separately, urging both leaders to agree to an immediate ceasefire and return to dialogue to resolve their dispute.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s readiness to assist in the process, emphasising ASEAN unity and shared responsibility.

The two Southeast Asian nations have a history of diplomatic disputes over an 817-kilometre undemarcated border stretch.

Tensions escalated on May 28 after a skirmish near the contested Preah Vihear border area, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

Renewed clashes broke out on July 24, with armed confrontations reported along Cambodia’s northern border, leading to casualties on both sides.

So far, over 20 fatalities have been reported on the Thai side, while Cambodian authorities confirmed 13 deaths, including five soldiers.

Thousands of civilians from both countries have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. - Bernama