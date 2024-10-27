The Greater Kedah roadmap to be acheved by 2050 - Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR: The Greater Kedah blueprint, a roadmap to be achieved by 2050, is aimed at bringing prosperity to Kedahans, promote economic growth and ensure environmental sustainability in the state, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

Inspired by the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, the blueprint is a wide-ranging document that encompasses various aspects for the present and future generations, he added.

“Efforts to restore Kedah’s glory involve empowerment in various aspects, especially in the economy, social, earth resource management, state fiscal matters, governance, legal, state syariah judiciary as well as strategic partnerships, geopolitical planning and other aspects relevant to the current situation and needs.

“The blueprint aims to turn Kedah into the number one state, and its people can enjoy a prosperous life in a liveable environment in every corner, valley, mountain, island and plain,” he said at the launch of the blueprint here today.

He added that Kedah is ready to take on more responsibilities to become an important state and bring the country to greater heights through this blueprint.

“This blueprint will not explain in detail the work needed to be carried out by each agency and department but outline in general the state’s long-term vision.

“That’s why the proactive attitude of departments and agencies as well as the approach of doing work without being told are key to the successful implementation of the Greater Kedah blueprint. I believe if we all have this attitude, we can achieve the aims of this plan earlier than projected,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said the results of the plan might not be seen physically or are touchable at this point in time, but it will contain various forms of policies, plans and projects.

“There will be voices claiming this blueprint does not bring results. We need to explain that results will take a long time but it can be sped up if all Kedahans are ready to unite and work together,” he added.