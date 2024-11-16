Thief dies in victim’s home after severing vein during break-in

PETALING JAYA: A suspected thief bled to death after severing a main vein during a burglary at a house in Jalan Laksamana Sunrise Park, Kluang around 7pm last night.

According to New Straits Times, Kluang district deputy police chief superintendent Nik Mohd Azmi Husin stated that the police are investigating the exact cause of death.

The deceased, one of four suspects aged 29 to 48, was found at the scene when officers arrived after responding to a distress call.

Two other suspects were arrested on-site, while the fourth, identified as 39-year-old Mohamad Sahli Talib, remains at large.

“The deceased suspect suffered an injury to a main vein; there was a lot of blood at the scene,” he was quoted as saying, adding that the injury might have occurred while the suspect was trying to enter the house or fleeing the scene.

The two suspects arrested tested positive for methamphetamine, and all have previous criminal records, including drug-related offences.

Police are now tracking Sahli, whose last known address is Kampung Belukar Gunong, Bachok, Kelantan.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.