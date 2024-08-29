IN an unusual display of audacity, a man in Kuala Lumpur was caught on CCTV committing theft, seemingly unperturbed by the fact that his actions were being recorded.

Videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @mynewshub show the man arriving at a house in Taman Melati, dressed in a black hoodie and jeans.

After arriving on his motorcycle, he spent a few moments loitering outside the house, apparently ensuring no one was around to witness his crime.

At one point, the man looked directly at the CCTV camera, which captured his face clearly. Instead of being deterred, he proceeded to unlock the front gate and entered the house.

Moments later, he fled the scene clutching a handbag.

According to Utusan TV, the police confirmed that they received a report regarding a theft at a house in Taman Melati, Kuala Lumpur, at 9 PM last Friday.

The Wangsa Maju district police chief assistant commissioner Mohamad Lazim Ismail, said the complainant, a 49-year-old local woman working as a sales assistant, found that her handbag, which was placed in the living room, had gone missing.

“CCTV footage showed a man of uncertain race entering the victim’s home in a suspicious manner,“ he was quoted as saying.

He confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

Apparently, the stolen items totaled a loss of RM5,500.

Netizens were shocked by the man’s blatant disregard for the CCTV footage.

“So dumb. There’s CCTV but he’s still so brave to steal. Really dumb,“ one user called sf_sy commented.

Norreza19981 wrote: “The police have it easy. They’ve already seen the face.”

Many called for the man to be quickly apprehended, as his face was clearly visible on the footage.