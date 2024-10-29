Three arrested, 20kg of syabu worth RM640K seized in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested three suspects, including a woman, and seized 20 kilograms (kg) of Syabu packed in Chinese Tea packaging, believed to be worth RM640,000.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the trio were arrested in three separate raids conducted between 4 pm yesterday and 2 am today and the suspects, aged 25 to 39, are believed to be members of a Syabu trafficking syndicate.

In the first raid, police arrested a man and a woman in a parking area in Butterworth and seized a blue cloth bag containing 1.036 kg of syabu.

“Following their arrest, police nabbed another man at a house in Bukit Mertajam. His arrest led to the seizure of Syabu that he had stored in the Butterworth area. Police seized a box containing 12 green plastic packages with the ‘Guanyingwang’ tea label containing suspected syabu crystals weighing 12.643 kg and a plastic bag containing six syabu packages amounting to 6.321 kg,“ he said in a statement today.

During the raids, police also seized a BMW car worth RM48,000 and various jewellery worth RM17,686.

He said the seized syabu can be consumed by up to 100,000 drug addicts or 100,000 times of use.

The urine test results of the three suspects turned up negative but the trio who were found to have multiple previous offences related to drugs and crime, would be remanded for six days until Nov 3, to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.