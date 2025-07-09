Carlos Alcaraz challenges Tom Holland to golf match after Wimbledon win

WIMBLEDON champion Carlos Alcaraz has challenged Hollywood actor Tom Holland to a friendly golf match after securing his spot in the semi-finals.

The Spanish tennis star, fresh off a straight-sets victory over Britain’s Cameron Norrie, shared a lighthearted exchange with Holland during a practice session.

Alcaraz, known for his love of golf, complimented Holland’s swing, saying, “Tom, I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing, good swing, eh?” The Spiderman actor, an avid tennis fan, responded enthusiastically, “We should play. I’ll give you my number and we’ll get a game together.”

With two days of rest before his semi-final clash against Taylor Fritz, Alcaraz embraced the idea. “Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it. I see him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me,“ Alcaraz admitted.

The 22-year-old, aiming for a third consecutive Wimbledon title, enjoys unwinding with golf between matches. He previously played with former champion Andy Murray before this year’s tournament. Now, he hopes to tee off with Holland, who is currently starring in Romeo and Juliet in London.

“I would love to play against him in the golf course. For me it would be such an honour,“ Alcaraz said. “I will try to set it up in these two days that I will have much time to do it. So let’s see if he will be available, and we’ll tee it up.” - AFP