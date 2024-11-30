Three cats killed: TARUMT pledges full support for investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) pledged to give full support and cooperation to the police on the investigation regarding three cats found killed at its Setapak campus, here, recently.

TARUMT in the statement assured that the university is against any acts of cruelty on all living beings.

“Given the seriousness of the recent incident where three cats were found brutally killed and the corpses were found on campus, we have done the necessary to notify and cooperate with the authorities.

“The police have opened up an investigation on this case. The university will now leave it with the authorities to do what is needful,“ the statement reads.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail in a statement yesterday confirmed to have received a report on the incident from a security guard on Nov 17, after being notified by students.

He said an investigation has been opened under Section 428 of the Penal Code for the crime of mischief by killing an animal, which is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.