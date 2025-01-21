Three charged with kidnapping two-year old toddler

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals, including a woman, pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of kidnapping a two-year-old girl under the Sungai Besi Highway (Besraya) flyover.

Factory worker D. R. Thevagaran, 21, M. Haris and V. Durga Nanthini, also 21 and both unemployed, and another suspect who is still at large, were accused of abducting the child from her 28-year-old legal guardian at Jalan Pandan Indah 1/1, Taman Maju Jaya, under the E9 Besraya flyover, at 6.30 pm on Jan 4.

The charge was filed under Section 361 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 363, read together with Section 34 of the same Code. If convicted, they face a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a possible fine.

Lawyer Lingswaran Singh, representing Thevagaran and Haris, and National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Ernie Ahmad, representing Durga Nanthini, requested a lower bail amount, citing their clients’ family responsibilities.

Magistrate Normaizan Rahim fixed mention for March 5 and set bail at RM4,000 with one surety for all three.

They are also required to report to the nearest police station monthly until the case is concluded.