Three factories engulfed by fire in Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Three premises, believed to be a furniture and cardboard factory, were reported to have caught fire tonight at Taman Perindustrian Alam Jaya, Bandar Puncak Alam in Kuala Selangor.

Assistant Director of Operations at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, confirmed that the department received a call about the incident at 9.44 pm.

“Initial reports from the operation commander indicated that the fire involved three factories, each covering an area of 100x80 square metres, with each building fully engulfed in flames. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing,“ he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that a total of 33 personnel were deployed from seven fire stations, including Bestari Jaya, Sungai Buloh, Kapar, Bukit Jelutong, Petaling Jaya, Damansara, and Batu Arang, to carry out the firefighting operation.