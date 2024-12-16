Three family members killed in Mersing road accident

MERSING: Three family members were killed and two other people were injured in an accident involving two cars at KM45 Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing here yesterday.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said Md Yusuf Mokhtar, 71, and his wife Rosnah Saleh, 65, died at the scene, while their son Mohamad Izuddin Md Yusuf, 36, died at Mersing Hospital due to severe head injuries.

He said police received information about the accident involving a Toyota Vios and a Proton Persona at about 8.30 pm.

“Investigations revealed that the Toyota Vios driven by N. Aravindren, 28, heading from the direction of Kuantan to Johor Bahru, is believed to have gone out of control and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the Proton Persona driven by Mohamad Izuddin, which was coming from Kota Tinggi.

“Aravindren sustained serious abdominal injuries and a broken right arm and is being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru. Mohamad Izuddin’s daughter, five-year-old Athiyyah Nur Sofia, suffered head injuries and is also receiving treatment at the same hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Zainuddin Ahmad said in a separate statement that 12 personnel were dispatched to the scene at 8.42 pm.

“We proceeded to clean up the accident site and the operation was fully completed at 9.45 pm,” he said.