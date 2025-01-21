SHAH ALAM: A gas storage facility was destroyed in a fire that also spread to two nearby buildings in Taman Aman Perdana, Klang, late last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar stated that the blaze left three foreign male workers with severe burns, while four other foreign males managed to escape unharmed.

He explained that the fire, which was believed to have started at the gas storage facility, spread to an adjacent heavy machinery warehouse and a copper processing plant.

“We received a report at 12.55 am and dispatched personnel and engines from the Klang Utara, Klang Selatan, Andalas, Bukit Jelutong, Kapar, Damansara, and Pelabuhan Klang fire stations to the scene.

“The gas storage facility and heavy machinery warehouse were 80 percent destroyed, while the damage to the copper plant is estimated at 20 percent,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that 43 personnel were involved in the operation, which successfully brought the fire under control by around 2.00 am. No fatalities were reported.