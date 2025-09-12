Three foreigners arrested for smuggling subsidised cooking oil in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency arrested three foreign nationals during an anti-smuggling operation in northern Sandakan waters yesterday.

Authorities intercepted the suspects’ vessel 8.79 nautical miles off Kuala Mumiang while they attempted to transport subsidised cooking oil to a neighbouring country.

Sandakan Maritime Zone Director Captain Suhairy Hussain confirmed the detention occurred at 12:45 pm following surveillance operations.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 39, were caught discarding items overboard upon spotting the MMEA patrol boat.

Inspection revealed 120 packets of subsidised cooking oil alongside RM6,850 in cash from one suspect.

All three individuals lacked valid identification documents and operated an unregistered vessel.

The seized items, including the boat and cooking oil valued over RM7,000, were transported to the Sandakan Maritime Zone Jetty.

Investigations proceed under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, Immigration Act 1959/63, and Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002.

Captain Suhairy urged public reporting of smuggling activities or maritime crimes to the Sandakan Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 089-229504 or MERS 999. – Bernama