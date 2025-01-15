KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a woman and two Indonesian men suspected of being involved in human trafficking activities after raiding a transit house in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, near here last night.

Bukit Aman D3 principal assistant director SAC Soffian Santong said the suspects, aged between 28 and 50, were believed to be caretakers and housekeepers for the transit house.

Based on preliminary investigations, he said the female suspect also played the role of a coordinator who arranges the exit and entry of illegal immigrants into Malaysia via sea routes in Banting, Selangor. She also provided accommodation and food for them.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the transit house used was a rented property leased by the female suspect, who charged RM30 per day for each illegal immigrant staying there.

“Initial questioning of the illegal immigrants revealed that fees for entry or exit from Malaysia ranged from RM1,500 to RM3,200,” he said in a statement today.

Soffian added that during the operation to combat migrant smuggling, the police also detained 24 illegal immigrants, comprising 17 Indonesians and seven Myanmar nationals aged between 21 and 54.

The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1956/63.