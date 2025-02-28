Old bomb believed to be a relic of second world war found in Kinarut

PAPAR: Villagers in Kinarut awakened this morning by news that another old bomb, believed to be a relic of the Second World War and believed to be still active, was found at a construction site in Kinarut here this morning.

Papar district police chief Supt Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said preliminary checks found that the old Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) bomb was the same size as the first bomb found on Tuesday (Feb 25).

He said after receiving a report about the incident at 7.30am, police from the Papar district police headquarters and the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) of the Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters went to the site before confirming that the object was a bomb left behind after the Second World War.

“We will hold a district-level meeting by calling the agencies involved to coordinate the work of disposing these bomb, we do not want to disturb public order and damage property, we want confirmation from the agencies and companies involved before disposing the bomb.

“We have information that this bomb is still active and dangerous, that’s why we want to take action but the safety of the people is priority,” he said when met here, today.

Kamaruddin said the second bomb was found at a distance of about three metres from the location where the first bomb was found, and several nearby areas would be temporarily closed and announcements would be made to ensure the safety of the public.

On Tuesday, an old bomb measuring 120 centimeters and weighing 250 kilograms was found by workers carrying out cleaning work at the construction site at 1.30 pm, before the bomb was disposed of yesterday.