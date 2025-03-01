JOHOR BAHRU: Three members of Geng Atan were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today for house burglary last month.

Mah Mun Fei, 46; Liew Siong Khan, 42; and Teo Kiam Hong, 48, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin.

The trio were accused of breaking into a house at Jalan Mutiara Emas 2/17, Taman Mount Austin, at 8.20 pm on Dec 11, and intending to steal a television.

They were charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In the same court, the men also faced additional charges related to the possession and disposal of stolen property.

Mah pleaded not guilty to receiving or possessing stolen property, namely an identity card belonging to a woman, which he believed was stolen, at the same location, date, and time. The court set Feb 25 for the next case mention.

Whereas, Liew pleaded not guilty to the charge of disposing of stolen property, consisting of two gold rings, a gold chain, and a gold pendant belonging to a woman, at a goldsmith near Jalan Kota Tinggi-Jalan Pandan at 4 pm on Dec 14, 2024.

They were charged under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison term of seven years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Teo faced five charges involving stealing, possession, and disposing of stolen property, including a ring and two gold bracelets belonging to a man, as well as possessing a vehicle registration number belonging to someone else.

He also faced charges of possessing stolen property, including a Honda HR-V belonging to a woman, deliberately disposing of a safe belonging to a woman, and possessing a drawstring bag and several video game devices belonging to a man.

The offences were allegedly committed in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, Taman Mount Austin, and Jalan Harmonium 27 between 12.30 pm on Nov 12, 2019, and 3.45 pm on Dec 15 last year.

He was charged under Sections 411 and 414 of the Penal Code and Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Deputy public prosecutors (DPP) Nik Noratini Nik Azman and Siti Aishah Latif appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented.

The court set Feb 14 for the next case mention for document submission and appointment of defence counsel. Mah, Liew and Teo were granted bail at RM7,000, RM8,000, and RM25,000, respectively.

In two separate Sessions Courts, the three accused pleaded not guilty to ingesting amphetamine and methamphetamine.

They were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and up to three strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Judges Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail and Hazeelia Muhammad denied bail and set Feb 4 and Feb 7 for the next case mentions.

DPPs Lydia Salleh, Nurul Syafiqah Sha’ari, and Siti Fatimah Mamu appeared for the prosecution.