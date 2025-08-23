Three housing ministry bills including Act 672 to be tabled in Dewan Negara

KOTA BHARU: Three bills recently passed by the Dewan Rakyat under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government are scheduled for tabling in the Dewan Negara next week.

These legislative amendments cover the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, and the Local Government Act 1976.

Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu confirmed that if approved by the Dewan Negara, the acts will be gazetted before taking effect on 1 January 2026.

She explained that the bills aim to increase public awareness that even minor littering constitutes a serious offence with fines ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000.

“The court can issue a community service order for offenders to do community service for 12 hours,“ she told reporters after officiating the Urban Community Sustainability Programme at Kota Bharu People’s Housing Programme.

The three bills were originally passed in the Dewan Rakyat on 22 July.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that these amendments will strengthen civic responsibility and community discipline in maintaining public cleanliness as part of MADANI aspirations. – Bernama