KUALA TERENGGANU: A man and two women lost a total of RM88,141.50 after falling victim to a lucky draw scam syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the first victim initially saw a lucky draw advertisement on a social media site and clicked on the link provided to register and obtain further information.

He said the victim then filled in his personal information and banking details in the hope of winning the lucky draw.

“The first incident occurred on May 31 involving a 38-year-old male teacher who lost RM63,141.50.

“The victim only realised the loss of the money five days after the incident and upon checking, found there were 49 transactions from his bank account to seven other unknown accounts in just two days,“ he said in a statement today.

Azli said the second incident occurred on June 1 involving a 58-year-old company director who lost RM15,000 while the third victim was a 50-year-old female doctor who lost RM10,000 of her savings in the incident on June 5.

“We have repeatedly advised the public not to click on any suspicious links on social media.

“Do not give out personal and banking information carelessly because there are many fraud syndicates just waiting for victims,“ ​​he said.