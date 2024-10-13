Three individuals saved by a tree from being swept away by flood water

BALING: An elderly woman and two men in Kampung Haji Abas near here had a harrowing experience when they were trapped in a flood and had to cling to a tree to avoid being swept away by the strong currents.

Zone 3 senior operations commander of the Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Superintendent Mohamad Sofi Abdul Wahab said the department received a distress call about the incident at 6.45 am and a rescue team was sent to the scene.

“The rescue team had to wade through the flood water and used the rope system to avoid being swept by the current to reach the victims.

“The rescue operation ended at 8.10 am and the victims were then sent to a relief centre,” he said in a statement today.

It was learnt that the three victims were attempting to wade through the floodwaters to reach higher ground when they were swept away by the strong currents.

However, they managed to save themselves by clinging to tree branches before being rescued.

Meanwhile, in Kupang near here, five victims including a stroke patient were evacuated after their house was submerged in flood water at 9.30 am today.

He said the operation to evacuate the affected flood victims was still being carried out and involved several other agencies.