KUALA LUMPUR: A pre-dawn blaze tore through a 16th-floor apartment at Persiaran Bukit Rahman Putra 1, in Sungai Buloh today, leaving three family members struggling to breathe and in need of hospital treatment.

The fire, which broke out around 6.30am, destroyed nearly 80 per cent of the 1,200-square-foot unit.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said a distress call was received at 6.36am, and a team from the Sungai Buloh station arrived within 10 minutes.

“The fire was brought under control by 7.05am. The victims, a 54-year-old man and his two sons in their 20s, had managed to escape before the rescue team arrived,“ he said in a statement.

All three were rushed to Sungai Buloh Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties caused by smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze and assess the losses incurred.