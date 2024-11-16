Three suspects involved in snatch-theft detained by police in Subang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three local men yesterday who are believed to be involved in the snatching of a gold chain worth RM30,000 in Subang Jaya on Oct 12.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the victim, a local man, was ambushed by one of the suspects.

He said the three suspects, aged in their 30s, were arrested in three separate raids in Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya yesterday.

“The suspects work as document forwarder, gold buyer and gold shop assistant respectively. Two suspects have criminal and narcotics records while the other suspect has no previous criminal record.

“Also seized during the arrests were several jewellery and receipts for the purchase of gold as well as a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azlan said one of the suspects will be remanded for three days starting today while two other suspects will be remanded for only one day.

“Following the arrest, police believe they have solved at least eight snatch theft cases in Subang Jaya and investigations will be carried out to find out if there are other suspects involved in the district,” he said.