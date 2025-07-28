Three Terengganu officers remanded over RM25k bribery for building approvals

KUALA TERENGGANU: Three local authority officers in Terengganu have been remanded for six days over allegations of accepting bribes totalling RM25,000 to facilitate building plan approvals.

The remand order, issued by Magistrate Yuhanis Mohd Roslan, follows an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspects, two men and one woman aged between 40 and 50, were detained yesterday afternoon after giving statements at the Terengganu MACC office. A source revealed that the alleged offences occurred between 2015 and 2019, with bribes transferred into their personal bank accounts.

“Initial investigations found that the three suspects allegedly committed the offences between 2015 and 2019. They are believed to have received bribes amounting to about RM25,000 through separate fund transfers into their respective personal bank accounts,“ the source said. The bribes were linked to 14 projects.

The arrests follow a separate case in January involving a government agency director detained over a RM900,000 bribery scandal. Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the latest arrests, stating the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. He did not rule out further arrests. - Bernama