MELAKA: Three institutions offering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes that were affected by the floods in Kelantan will be immediately repaired to ensure that student learning is not affected, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the affected institutions are Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara Pasir Mas, GIAT Mara Pasir Mas and GIAT Mara Tumpat.

“So far there are three and we will immediately repair them and among the damage reported involves furniture and training equipment, while MRSM Tumpat has been turned into a Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS),“ he told reporters after officiating the Closing Ceremony of the JELITA@KPT Summit 2024 at Dewan Canselor, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and UTeM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Massila Kamalrudin.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said more proactive measures are being and will be implemented in an effort to increase the number of women in the TVET field given that the existing gap is very significant.

“This significant gap of only 30 per cent (women participating in TVET) is a ‘wake up call’ for us to take more thorough and aggressive steps in supporting efforts to empower women in the TVET field because it not only offers opportunities to increase income but also long-term career stability.

“To that end, more strategic efforts are planned including opening up space for women to be involved in skilled and high-tech jobs, thus overcoming cultural, stigma and traditional structural challenges that often hinder women’s participation in the TVET sector,“ he said.

Earlier, more than 3,000 participants from higher learning institutions nationwide participated in the JELITA@KPT 2024 Programme with 80 per cent being women in more than 100 Advanced TVET certification programmes implemented through two phases beginning in January.