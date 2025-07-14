AN electrifying second-half performance from Delphine Cascarino fired France to a 5-2 win over the Netherlands on Sunday that secured victory in Group D at the Women's Euros and set up a quarter-final meeting with Germany in Basel on July 19.

France finished the group with nine points from their three games, three ahead of England, who join them in the knockout stage for a quarter-final meeting with Sweden in Zurich on July 17 following a 6-1 win over Wales.

The Dutch, champions in 2017, had their moments, but never came close to the three-goal victory they would have needed to progress as a second-half defensive collapse cost them dearly.

Following a frenetic opening, Marie-Antoinette Katoto fluffed her lines in the 21st minute, spooning a first-time shot from a good position over the bar after a brilliant surging run by Oriane Jean-Francois.

Katoto made amends a minute later by scrambling down the left and pulling the ball back on the edge of the box to Sandie Toletti, and she sent a bouncing drive into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

The lead didn't last long, Victoria Pelova curling a brilliant equaliser after French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin turned a shot from Chasity Grant into her path.

The Dutch went ahead in the 41st minute when French defender Selma Bacha's attempted clearance only resulted in her turning the ball into her own net to send her side in 2-1 down at the break.

With the French lying in second place in the group at that point, Cascarino took over, teeing up Katoto for the equaliser in the 61st minute before conjuring a moment of magic, slashing through the middle and scoring with an unstoppable shot in the 64th minute.

She scored again three minutes later as a Katoto shot that hit both posts fell into her path to drill into the net and Sakina Karchaoui scored a late penalty to secure the 5-2 win and send the French through as group winners.

France coach Laurent Bonadei hailed the character of his players following their comeback win.

“A match is made up of two halves. We started well, then we got a bit scared,“ he told French TV. “At halftime, the players remobilized, they had a bit more bite. We had a great second half with some nice goals, it’s the football we love, focused on attack.” - REUTERS