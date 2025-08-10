Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for multiple Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across multiple states.

The alert remains in effect until 11 am today.

Affected areas in Kedah include Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, and Sik.

Parts of Penang are also at risk, particularly the southwest and northwest of Penang Island and north Seberang Perai.

Perak districts such as Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, and Hilir Perak are expected to experience similar conditions.

In Selangor, the warning covers Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, and Sepang.

The alert extends to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as parts of Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

Negeri Sembilan districts under the warning include Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau.

Johor’s Tangkak and Sabah’s Tawau and Semporna are also included in the advisory.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay updated on weather developments.

The department urges caution due to potential flash floods and hazardous road conditions.

MetMalaysia will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed. – Bernama