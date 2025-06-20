KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in most states until 11 am today.

Based on the warning issued at 8.30 am today, the states affected are Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak, involving Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Bentong), as well as Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat and Muar).