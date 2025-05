KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across eight states, expected to last until 5 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the warning covers several districts in Perak, including Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang.

The alert also applies to Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Jerantut and Kuantan), Selangor (Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang), Melaka and Johor.

In Sarawak, the alert applies to Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya), Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa, Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei (Sarikei), Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), as well as Kapit (Song).

Sabah is also expected to be affected, with forecasts for severe weather in the west coast areas (Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Kinabatangan and Sandakan), and Kudat (Kota Marudu).