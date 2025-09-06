Thunderstorms forecast in 10 Malaysian states until 7 pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to persist until 7 pm today across several areas in ten states.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a statement confirming the adverse weather conditions would affect multiple regions.

In Kedah, the affected areas include Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu.

Perak will experience the weather in Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, and Batang Padang.

Kelantan’s Jeli, Kuala Krai, and Gua Musang districts are also expected to be impacted.

Terengganu residents in Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun, and Kemaman should prepare for the storms.

Pahang’s affected areas include Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, and Pekan.

Selangor districts of Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat are also on the alert.

Negeri Sembilan’s Jelebu region will experience similar stormy conditions.

Sabah’s interior areas of Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Nabawan, and Keningau are included in the warning.

The west coast of Sabah, specifically Papar, is also expected to be affected.

Sarawak’s extensive list includes Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang.

Labuan has also been included in the weather advisory for thunderstorms until this evening. – Bernama