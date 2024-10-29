Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in KL, Labuan, seven states - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Terengganu and six other states until 7 pm today.

In a statement issued at 3.25 pm, MetMalaysia said the areas expected to be affected include parts of Kedah, covering Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling and Kulim, as well as Selangor (Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat).

According to MetMalaysia, similar weather conditions are also anticipated in Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Bentong, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

In Sabah, the areas expected to be affected are the interior regions of Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, while in Sarawak, they are Miri (Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang.