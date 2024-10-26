Thunderstorms, heavy rain warning for Labuan, Putrajaya and 12 states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Labuan, Putrajaya and 12 states until 5 pm today, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In an advisory issued at 1.50 pm, MetMalaysia said that severe weather conditions are forecast to impact the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in parts of Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang); and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub and Bentong).

In Sabah, the affected areas include the interior (Kuala Penyu) and West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud); while the areas expected to be hit in Sarawak include Sibu, Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Miri and Marudi).