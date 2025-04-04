Thunderstorms in seven states until 1pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several areas in Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Sabah, which it said will persist till 1 pm today.

In a statement, it identified the areas in Kedah to experience such conditions as Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling as well as Hulu Perak in Perak.

In Kelantan, similar conditions were expected in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai, while Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

It also said that thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected in Sabah (Telupid, Beluran, Sandakan and Kota Marudu) as well as Terengganu.