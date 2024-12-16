TikTok “permanently” bans Fahmi Reza’s account

PETALING JAYA: The TikTok account of activist and graphic designer Fahmi Reza was recently taken down by the short video platform.

Fahmi claimed that the account faced a permanent ban during a livestream session at the Student Power lecture at Universiti Malaya.

“My TikTok account was permanently banned while I was on a livestreaming a Student Power lecture session at Universiti Malaya.

“TikTok initially blocked my livestreaming session then they banned my account immediately,” he said in a X post.

It is not disclosed why the account was banned however, the platform’s customer service states that any user facing such an issue can log into their account and submit an appeal.