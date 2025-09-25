TikTok Shop launches RM20 million stimulus for Malaysian MSMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: TikTok Shop has launched a new RM20 million stimulus package to bolster thousands of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under its #JomLokal initiative.

The #JomLokal Booster Stimulus Package aims to provide enhanced support for elevating homegrown products within the digital economy.

Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Shop Malaysia Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said the platform has consistently driven sustainable growth for Malaysian-made products since 2023.

“With the new RM20 million #JomLokal Booster Stimulus Package, we are deepening our commitment to maintaining an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem by reinvesting into Malaysia’s digital economy and our local community,” she stated.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Fuziah Salleh officiated the launch event and emphasised the importance of local entrepreneurs embracing innovation.

“The #JomLokal initiative is a meaningful step in that direction and showcases how industry players can help alleviate operational costs for local MSMEs to participate in the digital economy,” she said.

Fuziah added that the campaign serves as an avenue to build a sustainable digital ecosystem that drives economic gains and fosters an inclusive society.

“I believe that through continuous effort, we can position Malaysia as a model country that successfully integrates technology, entrepreneurship, and national identity into a unique framework,” she noted.

Eligible #JomLokal MSMEs must have active product listings, fewer than 200 monthly orders, and under RM1,000 in monthly gross merchandise value on TikTok Shop.

Each qualifying seller will benefit from a RM1,000 commission fee waiver for up to 120 days and receive RM50 in advertising promote coupons subsidised by the platform.

This additional commission fee waiver is dedicated support for MSMEs currently participating in the #JomLokal initiative and is separate from the New Seller Kickstart Programme.

The stimulus package also sponsors advertisements to promote Malaysian-made products on TikTok’s in-app search banners that appear when users search for relevant keywords.

“This will continue to drive greater exposure and traffic for local MSMEs all year round, by tapping into the growing trend of Malaysian shoppers using TikTok Shop’s search features for both discovery and deliberate shopping,” the statement explained.

All participating MSMEs are eligible to use any of the TikTok Shop LIVE Hubs across Malaysia free of charge for up to 10 sessions of two hours each.

Advance bookings via the official account @stesenliveiks are required to use the TikTok Shop LIVE Hubs on a first-come-first-served basis.

TikTok Shop will also intensify its MSME upskilling efforts by hosting a series of #JomLokal education and training sessions, including shoppertainment workshops and creator-matchmaking events.

Local MSMEs selling Malaysian-made products can visit the dedicated website to participate in the #JomLokal Booster Stimulus Package. – Bernama