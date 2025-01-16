PETALING JAYA: A TikTok trend has recently been widely circulated, with users sharing their academic achievements, from UPSR to master’s degrees, alongside their current careers.

Surprisingly, many reveal they work in fields entirely unrelated to their studies, sparking widespread discussion about the causes of career mismatches in Malaysia.

Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA) board director and National Career Development Centre Association (NACDA) former president Baktiar Hasnan said many graduates lack awareness of the variety of career options available to them.

He noted they have limited understanding of how their skills can be applied across different industries.

“Some graduates choose jobs out of necessity rather than interest, highlighting the need for better career planning and market forecasting,” he said.

Baktiar added that stagnant growth in certain industries often forces graduates to pivot to unrelated fields.

“When industries experience stagnation, graduates are forced to explore other sectors. To address this, we must improve labour market intelligence, align education curricula with industry needs, and develop reskilling and upskilling programmes for graduates to adapt to emerging fields.”

He also pointed out that Malaysia’s career guidance system, while improving, still lacks uniformity and accessibility.

“Strengths include government initiatives such as MyFutureJobs and TalentCorp’s programmes. However, weaknesses such as limited training for career counsellors and a lack of integration between career services and labour market trends persist,” he said.

Baktiar believes career guidance should ideally start in primary school, focusing on self-awareness and exploration.

“Secondary school students should learn about industries and career pathways, while higher education must integrate hands-on learning experiences such as internships and industry projects,” he said.

According to Baktiar, organisations such as NACDA Malaysia and APCDA can play crucial roles in bridging the gap between education and employment.

“They can act as catalysts, promoting research, best practices and collaboration among stakeholders. Hosting conferences, developing certifications for career counsellors and advocating policies that integrate career development into education and workforce planning are some ways they can contribute,” he said.

Baktiar emphasised that a strong partnership between industries and education providers is essential for addressing mismatches.

“Regular communication about skills requirements, co-creating curricula and providing hands-on learning experiences such as apprenticeships are vital. Industry players can also sponsor career fairs, offer mentorships and provide insights on future trends,” he said.

He highlighted mismatches in industries such as engineering, IT and healthcare, where demand for highly specialised roles often exceeds the supply of qualified candidates.

Conversely, sectors such as business administration are oversaturated, creating employment challenges for graduates.

Addressing career mismatches requires systemic change, better career guidance and stronger education-industry collaboration.

“Career development is about creating lifelong pathways that align with one’s values, strengths and passions. It involves continuous growth, acquiring transferable skills and adapting to evolving market trends. Beyond employment, it encompasses personal fulfilment, contribution to society and achieving a sense of purpose,” he said.

Baktiar stressed that these efforts must be part of an integrated talent development ecosystem, where education, industry and government initiatives work cohesively to prepare students for their professional journeys.