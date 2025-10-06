KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider introducing a new law to hold companies liable for serious safety failures that result in loss of life, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She cited the United Kingdom’s Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007 as a possible model for Malaysia, noting that it was introduced following a series of fatal workplace incidents where corporations escaped criminal liability.

“The UK introduced this law in response to several fatal workplace incidents where no corporation could be held accountable, particularly in the transport sector, despite the fact that such negligence cost human lives which are invaluable,” she said in a Facebook post.

Azalina also backed Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s call for firm action following Monday’s tragic bus crash in Gerik that claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

She urged the government to review the effectiveness of current enforcement measures and consider amendments to the Penal Code to strengthen accountability for corporate negligence.

Yesterday, Loke said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had issued a show-cause letter to the bus operator involved in the crash at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

He said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is also conducting safety audits and inspections of the company and the bus involved, under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act.

“Firm action will be taken once investigations are complete. Every life lost is not only a tragedy for the family, but a loss for the nation’s future,” Loke said in his own Facebook statement.