Timely assistance from Berjaya Cares Foundation

SUBANG JAYA: With a strong commitment to helping families affected by the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Berjaya Cares Foundation (BCF) chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan presented RM900,000 in financial aid to the heads of 300 households at the Putra Heights LRT station yesterday.

This donation made through BCF, the charitable arm of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, includes RM3,000 in immediate cash aid for each household.

Tan said the initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial strain on vulnerable families as they embark on the challenging journey of rebuilding their homes and restoring their livelihoods.

“In times of crisis, we believe it is our responsibility as a corporate citizen to stand with communities in need. This donation reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian relief efforts and helping with recovery.

“We honour the resilience of the victims and thank the frontline responders who are working tirelessly to aid recovery.

“Together, through collective action and compassion, we can bring hope and strength to those facing unimaginable challenges. Our hearts are with you today and in the long journey ahead.

“In the spirit of kindness and unity, we encourage more companies and individuals to step forward and contribute to this noble cause, providing relief to those enduring hardship,” said Tan.

Also present at the event were Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

Loke said a sponsorship has been secured to donate free motorcycles to those affected by the explosion.

He added that the government would offer additional support to rebuild homes that were completely destroyed.

“We understand the immense hardship these families are facing, and the government is committed to supporting them in every way possible.

“This aid is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure no one is left behind.”

A recipient of the assistance expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“I’m deeply grateful for the support we’ve received. It reassures us that we haven’t been forgotten, and that means more than words can express to me and my family during this challenging time.”

Another resident, who gave his name only as Farhan, said: “Honestly, we are truly grateful for this support. It came at the right time, lifting a huge weight off our shoulders. It has given us a renewed sense of hope to begin anew.”