KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said ASEAN remains committed to supporting Timor-Leste’s full membership in the regional grouping, while acknowledging that the process of meeting key requirements is complex and gradual.

Anwar said ASEAN leaders were aware of the structural and institutional challenges facing Timor-Leste, but he expressed confidence in the country’s commitment to meeting the necessary conditions.

“Now, it’s a difficult road because fulfilling the pillars is a challenging task.

“And they are aware that ASEAN leaders could see...just to secure their entry, with the clear understanding that they will try their level best to meet the requirements,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the 38th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR) held here on Thursday.

Anwar commended the ASEAN Secretariat for actively coordinating efforts to facilitate Timor-Leste’s preparations for full membership, including readiness assessments in legal, financial, and parliamentary systems.

While economic integration remains a significant hurdle, Anwar noted that engagement and investment promotion efforts are ongoing.

“First, it’s for countries to go and engage, to promote trade and investment, and at the same time use the opportunities to build institutions.

“So far, we are quite satisfied with the level of commitment, although admittedly some of these areas are rather slower than what we anticipated earlier,” he said.

Anwar said he had also raised the issue with the President of Timor-Leste Dr Jose Ramos-Horta on Wednesday and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao during discussions last month, reaffirming Malaysia’s support and its expectations for steady progress over the next five years.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, shared that he had also discussed Timor-Leste during a courtesy visit by ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer Ryan Lance in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

“I was at this meeting with ConocoPhillips yesterday. They are very bullish about the prospects in Malaysia and Sabah, but also in Timor-Leste,” he said.