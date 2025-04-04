KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) announced that its technical teams are ready and committed to restoring services and rebuilding any affected network infrastructure in stages, depending on the severity of the damage affected by the pipeline burst in Putra Heights.

In a statement today, TM said restoration work will commence as soon as clearance is granted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the relevant authorities.

“TM will continue to share timely updates on restoration progress as information becomes available,” it added.

TM said it is rolling out a series of immediate relief and recovery measures to support impacted customers and the Putra Heights community, including waiver of Unifi Home bills for a minimum of one month, depending on the progress of network restoration, credit term extension to 60 days with no service suspension, and free replacement of customer premise equipment.

The telecommunications company said it will provide free on-site support and standard internal wiring, priority assistance for Unifi Home and small and medium enterprise customers via its customer support line at 100, and complimentary WiFi at the temporary evacuation centres to ensure uninterrupted communication and continued access to essential services.

Additionally, Yayasan TM, the group’s social impact foundation, will be extending humanitarian aid and providing essential supplies to affected families through the government-linked company (GLC) Demi Rakyat dan Negara collective efforts, it added.

TM group chief executive officer Amar Huzaimi Md Deris said the company would mobilising all necessary resources to restore services swiftly and provide immediate relief to its impacted customers and communities.